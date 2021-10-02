Abortion justice rally held in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)-All across the country people are standing up for women’s reproductive rights as part of the 2021 Women’s March.

“I’m a woman and I want to have control over my body,” says Oshkosh event organizer Corinne Mussatti.

About 150 people attended a rally for abortion justice in Oshkosh.

“Outlawing abortion isn’t going to stop it, it’s just going to stop safe regulated ones,” says Alex Black.

The rally began at the Leach Amphitheater and attendees walked about a half mile down Court Street to Roe Park. Organizers say they chose Roe Park deliberately as the finishing point because it shares the same name as the Roe vs. Wade Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion in the United States.

“I respect your right to choose and I understand that is your viewpoint and nobody is forcing you to have an abortion, but your viewpoint shouldn’t impact me having rights over my body,” says Mussatti.

The park wasn’t named after the Supreme Court case, it’s a pure coincidence they share the same name.

Those who attended the rally say the march is even more important this year because of a recent Texas law that banned nearly all abortions in the state of Texas. The law bans abortions after six weeks into a pregnancy.

Some fear other states including Wisconsin may pursue copycat laws

“(This rally is to) show that we’re unified in protecting our rights and our bodies,” says event organizer Dominique Hardy.



At Roe Park, Tom Nelson and Sarah Godlewski addressed the crowd. Both politicians are running for Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate seat currently held by Ron Johnson.



On Dec. 1, the U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear a case out of Mississippi that challenges abortion-right protections given through Roe v. Wade