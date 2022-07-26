KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Kewaunee County are asking for the public’s help in a case where a sign on STH 42 was vandalized.

The Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a vandalism incident that happened just south of Kewaunee. A sign on STH 42 was vandalized.

Authorities took the report on July 14, but it is not known when the damage exactly happened. A witness reportedly did see a ‘dull’ green Jeep parked near the sign on July 6 around 10 a.m.

The sign that was vandalized has ‘misogyny’ spray-painted on it. The sign does mention abortion and euthanasia on it along with the phrase ‘Take my Hand…’

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Office at 920-388-7108. No additional information was provided.