About 200 National Guard soldiers to be welcomed home at Volk Field

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — About 200 Wisconsin Army National Guard “Red Arrow” Soldiers from the Appleton-based 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry will be welcomed home with a ceremony at Volk Field on Thursday.

The Soldiers returning Thursday represent the last of 400 total Soldiers from the battalion that deployed to Afghanistan.

Approximately 190 previously returned to Wisconsin Nov. 29. The group returning Thursday landed at Fort Bliss, Texas Nov. 23, where they have been completing demobilization requirements in advance of returning to Wisconsin.

The unit, which has subordinate units in Clintonville, Ripon, Waupun, Green Bay, Fond du Lac, and Marinette returns after a yearlong mobilization to Afghanistan.

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs says the unit conducted hundreds of missions as “guardian angels,” providing force protection for countless engagements between advisors from the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB), other coalition forces, contractors, and Afghan troops.

They became the first National Guard battalion to partner with one of the Army’s security force assistance brigades, and the deployment marked the battalions first to Afghanistan. The Red Arrow’s previous and numerous deployments since Sept. 11, 2001, had all previously been to Iraq or Kuwait.

Hundreds of Soldiers and Airmen from the Wisconsin National Guard remain deployed overseas.