WATCH: Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers return after Afghanistan mobilization

(WFRV) – About 200 soldiers from the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry returned to Wisconsin on Friday after a yearlong mobilization to Afghanistan.

A traditional homecoming ceremony was not possible due to restrictions stemming from coronavirus. Senior leaders from the Wisconsin National Guard were there to greet the soldiers when their plane arrived.

The troops will return via bus to local Wisconsin Army National Guard armories in Menomonie, River Falls, Arcadia, and Eau Claire where their families will greet them. Their plane landed in Eau Claire at about 1 p.m.

The 128th mobilized in July 2019 to replace their fellow Red Arrow brethren – the 2nd Battalion, 127th Infantry – in Afghanistan.

About 100 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers safely returned to U.S. soil after a 10-month mobilization to Ukraine in early August.

The Wisconsin National Guard continues to maintain a high operations tempo in support of both its federal and state missions. Approximately 200 fellow Red Arrow Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry remain in Afghanistan supporting the Army’s 3rd Security Force Assistance Brigade, though 200 additional troops returned from that mission in recent months.

Another 150 Soldiers with the 829th Engineer Company continue operations across the Middle East and Afghanistan. The 924th Engineer Facilities Detachment and the 1967th Contracting Team also continue operations in Kuwait and the Horn of Africa respectively.

More than 2,400 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen also staffed polling locations during Wisconsin’s April 7 election, and another 160 assisted during a special election in the 7th Congressional District May 12. In late May and early June, more than 1,200 Wisconsin National Guard troops mobilized to state active duty to assist civil authorities in preserving public safety in five cities, including Green Bay, amidst civil unrest. Additional troops responded to Madison in June in the wake of more civil unrest.

