(WFRV) – Does wondering about roundabouts make your mind go in circles? Ever wonder about how many roundabouts there are throughout Wisconsin or what factors go into deciding if it is the right choice for an intersection?

With National Roundabout Week in the books, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) provides plenty of interesting facts about the circular intersection that spurs a love/hate relationship with motorists around the state.

Why Roundabouts?

Some states have ’roundabout first’ policies, but in Wisconsin, WisDOT mulls over multiple factors when determining if a roundabout is what’s best for certain intersections.

WisDOT states that intersection safety and efficiency are the key priorities. It evaluates design alternatives to determine whether a signal, roundabout, or other control is best suited for the location based on safety, efficiency, and estimated cost.

Benefits include:

Reducing the number of severe injury crashes and deaths

Provide a good economic value

Reduce delay and improve traffic flow

A greener alternative with less vehicle idling, lower fuel emissions, and less wasted fuel

Wisconsin Roundabout Facts & Rules

Of Wisconsin’s roughly 457 roundabouts, 266 are on state highways and 191 are on local highways.

Photo Credit: Wisconsin Department of Transportation

According to WisDOT, roundabouts are found at one percent of the intersections on the state highway system, and as of May 2022, eight percent of state-controlled intersections have traffic signals.

Move into the correct lane in the direction you want to travel as you approach the roundabout.

Yield to pedestrians and bicyclists as you enter and exit.

Yield to all lanes of traffic on your left

Use your right-turn signal, in front of the splitter island just prior to your exit

Yield right-of-way to trucks and other large vehicles measuring at least 40 feet long or 10 feet wide.

For more roundabout rules and regulations, click here.

For an interactive Wisconsin roundabout map, click here.