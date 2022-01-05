FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Abracadabra Magic and Costumes reopens in downtown Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Abracadabra Magic and Costumes shop is reopening after a 9 year hiatus.

The shop was previously open from 1995 to 2012 and was closed due to owner, Ron Lindberg’s schedule. Lindberg is also a magician, who goes by the stage name is Rondini. The shop will not only have costumes, props, and magic but also Rondini will perform inside of the store.

Linberg offers a variety of services inside of the store, including hypnosis. Rondini is bringing back the unique shop in the heart of downtown Appleton, because of the foot traffic they receive during the year.

The store will only be open by appointment. It is located at 508 W College Ave in Appleton. You can call 920-585-7663 for more information.

