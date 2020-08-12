Absentee voting contributes to improved voter experience

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) Wisconsin’s April elections made national headlines for all the wrongs reasons, but the experience was much different for voter for Tuesday’s primaries

Long voting lines for April elections in Green Bay contributed to the Brookings Institute giving Wisconsin a ‘D’ for voting by mail during a pandemic–fast forward to the primaries, Green Bay now has 17 polling locations instead of 2.

Tom Smith, a Green Bay voter says, “I thought it went really good. Everyone efficiently directed me to where I should vote and instructed me of the process to complete it.”

After the April elections, Wisconsin now sends out the vote-by-mail applications and voters noticed the difference.

Melissa Kempen, a Kaukauna voter says, “There were a few more people than there was last time but it was pretty efficient pretty fast.”

Protective equipment was as available as voting machines at polling locations and this low in-person turnout helped lessen pandemic worries.

Kaukauna Mayor Tony Penterman says, “We have plexiglass shields put up for the workers. We have hand sanitizers. We have masks at the door. There has been social distancing just for the fact that there’s not a lot of people inside the building.”

High numbers of returned absentee ballots were reported across the state, which contributed to smaller in-person voting numbers and easier voter experience.

Sally Kenney, Kaukauna City Clerk says, “Definitely more people have voted absentee. I would say probably three-fourths of the voters have voted absentee.”

Although there was a smaller in-person turnout for primaries, municipalities expect a much larger in-person turnout for the November elections.