(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced the 2023 state park and forest annual admission stickers and trail passes are officially on sale.

The Wisconsin DNR made the announcement on Wednesday, and the passes were eligible to buy on Friday, November 25.

“We’re delighted to give visitors a boost to stretch out and enjoy a day of fresh air and fun by opening sales of 2023 admission stickers and trail passes the day after Thanksgiving,” said Steve Schmelzer, DNR Parks Director. “From northern waterfalls to the Lake Michigan shoreline and southern forests to the Dalles of the St. Croix River, there’s no shortage of fun in Wisconsin’s four corners.”

All passes and stickers purchased are valid from the date of purchase through December 31, 2023.

An admission sticker costs $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13 is available for Wisconsin residents 65 years of age and older. Annual trail passes are $25 for residents and non-residents.

Vehicle admission passes provide access to more than 60 state parks, forests, and recreation areas across Wisconsin, and can make for the perfect gift this Holiday season.

You can click here for more information on the Wisconsin state park and forest vehicle admission sticker.