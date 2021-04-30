Accessible fishing pier along Oconto River open after winter construction

MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Everyone and anyone will have a chance to fish this summer thanks to an accessible fishing pier along the South Branch Oconto River is open again.
The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest reopened the site to the public Thursday after winter construction to restore the area. 20 years ago multiple organizations partnered to build the quarter-mile boardwalk and a series of fishing piers that are more accessible for everyone.
The river’s accessible fishing trail is off of County Highway T, between County Highway W and State Highway 64.