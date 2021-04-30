NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Accessible fishing pier along Oconto River open after winter construction

Accessible fishing pier in Oconto Co.

MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Everyone and anyone will have a chance to fish this summer thanks to an accessible fishing pier along the South Branch Oconto River is open again.

The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest reopened the site to the public Thursday after winter construction to restore the area. 20 years ago multiple organizations partnered to build the quarter-mile boardwalk and a series of fishing piers that are more accessible for everyone.

  • Forest Service photos by Mike Brown
The river’s accessible fishing trail is off of County Highway T, between County Highway W and State Highway 64.

