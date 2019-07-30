Accessible playground coming to High Cliff State Park

SHERWOOD, Wis. (WFRV) — A new, accessible playground is in the future of High Cliff State Park.

“About a year ago or so, we saw several needs in our community. One was the outdated playground.”

Paul Stelter, President of the Friends of High Cliff State Park, told Local 5 the current playground near the observation tower is outdated, being built around 40 years ago.

“The equipment needs to be removed,” Stelter says.

He went on to say the lack of an ADA accessible playground led to the Friends of High Cliff pursuing the project of building one.

Earlier this week, the organization received a $100,000 grant to help build the ADA accessible playground.

The grant from the David L. and Rita E. Nelson Family Fund within the Community Foundation for the Fox Valley Region joins a number of other grants which will help fund building the playground.

According to the Friends of High Cliff, this grant will help reach its goal of $175,000 for the playground.

The accessible playground will be built on a new site in the upper level of High Cliff State Park, south of the observation tower. The Natural Resources Board’s approval is needed before construction can begin.

ADA-compliant equipment will be placed on a safe, cushioned low-maintenance play surface. Nearby bathroom facilities and a water fountain will be upgraded as well to be ADA-compliant. Sidewalks will connect all of the upgrades and be ADA-compliant.

If you are interested in helping the Friends of High Cliff State Park to complete this project, Stelter says there are two different options to make donations:

Organizations or individuals interested in contributing may direct donations to the Friends of High Cliff State Park, 2019 Playground Fund at any Community First Credit Union location or directly to the Friends of High Cliff State Park 2019 Playground Fund, High Cliff State Park, N7630 State Park, Sherwood WI 54169.

Stetler says they hope to begin building this year in order to open the playground early next year.