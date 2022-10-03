BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a sports complex and later died at a hospital over the weekend in southern Wisconsin.

In a Facebook post by the Beloit Police Department, the child was wearing cleats while walking in the parking lot of the complex when they slipped and fell down. Police say the child fell out of the line of sight of the driver involved in the incident. The driver then hit the child.

The 4-year-old was taken to a local hospital where they later died from their injuries. Authorities say the driver was not speeding or distracted during the accident and will not be facing any charges or citations.

The family members of the child are also not facing any charges or citations.

The police department hopes that the community shows compassion to everyone involved.

Our hope is that the community can show compassion toward this family, the driver, the witnesses, the child’s teammates, off-duty medical professionals who provided support at the scene, and the first responders who did everything they could to try to save this child.” City of Beloit Police Department

The accident remains under investigation at this time and all parties are cooperating.