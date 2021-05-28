UPDATE: All lanes open after accident on I-41 near Little Chute

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash is cleared and all lanes are back open.

Original: Accident closes left lane on I-41 near Little Chute

May 28, 2021 5:49 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed the left lane going south on I-41 near Little Chute.

According to WisDOT, the crash happened at Buchannan St. around 5:30 p.m. Officials say the roads will be closed for an estimated 1 hour.

Wisconsin State Patrol is at the scene.

