FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: All lanes open after accident on I-41 near Little Chute

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT reports the crash is cleared and all lanes are back open.

Original: Accident closes left lane on I-41 near Little Chute

May 28, 2021 5:49 p.m.

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A crash has closed the left lane going south on I-41 near Little Chute.

According to WisDOT, the crash happened at Buchannan St. around 5:30 p.m. Officials say the roads will be closed for an estimated 1 hour.

Wisconsin State Patrol is at the scene.

Local 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Leah Kocken Breaking Records

Indy 500

Dreams into reality: Harry Boyce

OWO Softball heads to D3 College World Series

Blizzard Report: Green Bay bounces back with home win over Tucson

Blizzard edges Sugar Skulls, 42-36