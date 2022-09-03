GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle incident on Green Bay’s west side has caused power outages and road closures.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident occurred near Ashland Avenue and Dousman Street.

Officers say that a ‘power pole’ was damaged and officers are expecting power outages and road closures to continue for about four hours.

Drivers are encouraged to use Shawano Avenue and Broadway for detours.

No other information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story when further details are released.