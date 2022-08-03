KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – An accident in the City of Kiel caused another driver to back into a tow truck on Wednesday along Highway 32/57.

Around 3:05 p.m., the Kiel Police Department alongside the Kiel Fire and EMS were sent to a two-vehicle accident involving a passenger car and a semi-tractor trailer. Initial investigations indicate the passenger car was driving east on Highway 32/57 and came into the roundabout from the west side at a high rate of speed.

The driver of the vehicle then lost control as he exited the curved portion of the south roundabout, causing his vehicle to impact with and slide over the concrete divider section on the east side of the roundabout.

After the driver hit a traffic sign, the car slid sideways into the semi-tractor trailer which was heading in the opposite direction on Highway 32/57. The vehicle slid into and under the center portion of the semi-tractor trailer. No injuries occurred from the accident but west lanes of Highway 32/57 at the south roundabout were closed for over two hours.

While emergency responders were on the scene of the first accident, a separate, uninvolved vehicle heading east on Highway 32/57 made a U-turn on the highway and then drove back west toward the first accident scene.

The driver of the vehicle drove around emergency vehicles blocking the west lane and began driving the wrong way heading west in the eastbound lanes at the south roundabout.

As the driver attempted to back up and turn around, he backed into one of the two trucks at the scene of the first accident. The tow truck was unoccupied at the time and the two occupants of the other vehicle were not injured.

No further information was provided. Local 5 News will update this if more information is made available.