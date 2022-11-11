GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An intersection on Green Bay’s east side was temporarily closed as police worked to clear it following an accident involving a school bus.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, on November 11 around 7:40 a.m., police responded to a ‘minor’ traffic accident at Monroe Avenue and Porlier Street. There were two vehicles involved in the initial accident, which ended with one of the vehicles hitting a school bus.

The school bus was reportedly at a red light and had its front bumper hit. There were no injuries reported.

Authorities worked to clear the intersection and expected it to be back to normal around 8:45 a.m.

No additional information was provided.