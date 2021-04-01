Accident on job-site kills De Pere employee

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The De Pere Police Department responded to an accident that killed a city employee on Lorrie Way Thursday around 7:45 a.m.

According to a release, a City of De Pere employee was injured while performing duties related to their job on April 1. After they arrived, police tried to save the employee with life-saving measures before taking them to a hospital.

While being transported, officers say the employee died as a result of their injuries.

The City says they appreciate the profound efforts of all City staff, Police, and Fire-EMS responding to the scene. “At this time of unspeakable sadness, our deepest thoughts and prayers go out to the family, as well as friends and co-workers at the City,” says Mayor James Boyd.

An industrial accident investigation is being conducted by De Pere Police.

The department says the scene of the accident is cleared, and there is no danger to the public. The name of the individual is not being released right now to ensure all family members are properly notified first