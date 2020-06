ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – The body of a 26-year-old was pulled from the Ahnapee River Thursday afternoon.

According to Algoma Police Chief Randy Remiker, the drowning was accidental. It happened at a bridge where County Road “S”, also known as Perry Street in Algoma, goes over the river.

Officers tell Local 5 that family members are being notified.

Local 5 will update this story as it develops.

