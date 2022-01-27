‘Accidental’ fire at domestic abuse shelter in Shawano

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the Safe Haven Domestic Abuse Shelter.

According to the Shawano Fire Chief, there was a small accidental fire at the Safe Haven Domestic Abuse Shelter in Shawano. Officials say the fire started around 4:15 a.m. and the scene was cleared by 6 a.m.

The fire was a ‘small’ outside fire on the outside of the building. The siding of the building was reportedly melted.

A Shawano Police Officer was the first to arrive at the scene and used a fire extinguisher.

While the exact cause of the fire was not immediately provided, it was mentioned that the fire was accidental.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.