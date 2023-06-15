(WFRV) – For the first time since 2019, Forbes is releasing its list of the wealthiest person in every state.

Forbes says that there are billionaires living in 47 states, which is up from 44 from the last time they looked. The only states without a billionaire are Alaska, Delaware and West Virginia.

Wisconsin’s richest person, according to Forbes, is John Menard Jr. His estimated worth is $18.1 billion.

Menard Jr. is from Eau Claire, and as his name suggests he is the CEO of home improvement retailer Menards.

Forbes says that Menards brings in an estimated $13 billion in sales.

The full list of each state can be viewed here.