BROOKFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole an acoustic guitar from a guitar store in southeastern Wisconsin, which is reportedly valued at $3,500.

According to the Brookfield Police Department, the suspect pictured below allegedly stole a natural blonde and dark brown 2023 Taylor 814CE Builder’s Edition Acoustic guitar valued at $3,499.

Photo of suspect (Courtesy of: Brookfield Police Department) Photo of suspect (Courtesy of: Brookfield Police Department)

Officers say the incident happened around 12:55 p.m. on November 8 at Cream City Music, located on West Bluemound Road in Brookfield. The suspect reportedly left in a black pickup truck with dealer plates.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Officer Stockland at the Brookfield Police Department.

The serial number of the guitar is 1212283080.

An anonymous tip can also be submitted through the Waukesha County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-441-5505, online, or through the P3 tips app.