DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeast Wisconsin are asking for the public’s help in finding a Huber inmate walkaway who now has an active warrant for his arrest.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Michael A. Kirk failed to return from work release, as permitted by his court-ordered Huber privilege.

Dodge County Sheriff’s Office

Kirk, 36, now has an active arrest warrant through Dodge County, authorities say.

The release notes that Kirk’s last known residence is in Beaver Dam on North Center Street.

Even though the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Kirk, people are asked not to make contact with him if they see him. “Your safety is our priority and we do not want the public placing themselves in harm’s way,” said Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt.

If anyone has any information relating to Kirk’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 386-3726 or by contacting their local law enforcement agency.