GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – There is reportedly an active crime scene close to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus.

The Green Bay Police Department reportedly arrived at the scene around midnight. Details regarding the incident are limited.

Authorities are near Sussex Road and Champeau Road in Green Bay and they have been working for hours.

This is an active investigation, and there has been no further information provided.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.