Active house fire on East Main St. in Forestville, avoid area

FRIDAY 8/20/2021 1:49 p.m.

FORESTVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office is asking for residents to avoid the area on East Main St. in Forestville due to an active fire incident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, crews are currently battling an active house fire and are asking residents to avoid the area. Local 5 is currently at the scene and reports fire crews are still working to extinguish the flames. Police and ambulance have arrived at the location of the fire.

