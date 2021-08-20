Active house fire on East Main St. in Forestville, avoid area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FRIDAY 8/20/2021 1:49 p.m.

FORESTVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office is asking for residents to avoid the area on East Main St. in Forestville due to an active fire incident.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, crews are currently battling an active house fire and are asking residents to avoid the area. Local 5 is currently at the scene and reports fire crews are still working to extinguish the flames. Police and ambulance have arrived at the location of the fire.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as it develops.

  • Photo Courtesy of the Door County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bay Port, Appleton West grab season-opening wins Thursday

Appleton East looks to keep building on recent success

Appleton North ready for big test to open season

Xavier hopes young group peaks late in season

Junior golfers hit the links at Green Bay Championship

Luxemburg - Casco Football