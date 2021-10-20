UPDATE: Algoma Blvd. gas leak contained, UW Oshkosh Police allow re-entry to buildings

WEDNESDAY 10/20/2021 3:57 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – UW Oshkosh Police say they have contained the gas leak.

According to their tweet, buildings are also cleared to be re-entered.

UWO-OSH TITAN ALERT: The gas leas is contained, buildings have been cleared for re-entry. Emergency personnel will be clearing the scene shortly. — UW Oshkosh Police (@UWOPD) October 20, 2021

UWO-OSH TITAN ALERT: Crews are working to repair the gas lines along Algoma Blvd between Reeve Union and Swart. These buildings will be without gas until fixed. — UW Oshkosh Police (@UWOPD) October 20, 2021

Original: ACTIVE: Gas leak in front of Albee Hall, UW Oshkosh Police ask to avoid area

WEDNESDAY 10/20/2021 3:29 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas leak on Algoma Blvd. is prompting campus authorities to ask everyone to stay away from the area until further notice.

According to the UW Oshkosh Police, the leak is located in front of Albee Hall. Officers say emergency personnel is helping near the area.

UWO-OSH TITAN ALERT: There was a gas leak on Algoma Blvd in front of Albee Hall. Please avoid the area until further notice. Update to follow. — UW Oshkosh Police (@UWOPD) October 20, 2021

UWO-OSH TITAN ALERT: Emergency personnel on scene. Avoid area of Algoma Blvd in front of Albee hall until further notice. — UW Oshkosh Police (@UWOPD) October 20, 2021

