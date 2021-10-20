FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

UPDATE: Algoma Blvd. gas leak contained, UW Oshkosh Police allow re-entry to buildings

Local News

Posted: / Updated:
WEDNESDAY 10/20/2021 3:57 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – UW Oshkosh Police say they have contained the gas leak.

According to their tweet, buildings are also cleared to be re-entered.

Original: ACTIVE: Gas leak in front of Albee Hall, UW Oshkosh Police ask to avoid area

WEDNESDAY 10/20/2021 3:29 p.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A gas leak on Algoma Blvd. is prompting campus authorities to ask everyone to stay away from the area until further notice.

According to the UW Oshkosh Police, the leak is located in front of Albee Hall. Officers say emergency personnel is helping near the area.

