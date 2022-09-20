TUESDAY 9/20/2022 12:20 p.m

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Fire Department has cleared the 1500 block of Lawrence Street after working on a gas leak.

Firefighters explained the department has left and the area is now open for use in an updated Facebook post.

Original: ‘Active’ gas leak near W. Lawrence Street, Appleton Fire Dept. responds

TUESDAY 9/20/2022 10:57 a.m

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Fire Department is asking the public to avoid a street in the city as they work on an ‘active’ gas leak.

Firefighters tweeted around 10:45 a.m. that the leak is near the 1500 block of W. Lawrence Street.

They say there was no need to worry and that there is no danger to the public.

