AHNAPEE, Wis. (WFRV) – According to the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, there is an active grass fire near the area of CTH D and Washington Road.

Authorities are asking traffic to avoid the area.

Deputies say that the Algoma Fire Department and other local fire crews are working to put out the fire.

No other information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more details become available.