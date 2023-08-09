GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Grand Chute Fire Department and Appleton Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials team have cleared the scene of the hazardous materials incident.

Officials say that the incident began shortly after 5:15 p.m. at a Grand Chute hotel after an improper pool chemical mix occurred.

The chemicals have been isolated, and the entire premise was checked for any unsafe conditions. The hotel was reopened around 7:00 p.m. to all staff and patrons.

No further information was provided.

Posted: Aug 9, 2023 / 06:55 PM CDT

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Outagamie County are on the scene at a local hotel where they are working on an active hazardous materials incident.

According to a release, the hotel is located on Federated Way in the Town of Grand Chute, and the incident began in the hotel’s pool area.

The hotel has been evacuated while the issues are resolved. Officials say there is no threat to the public at this time, and the amount of time needed to mitigate is unknown.

One individual working at the hotel was evaluated on scene and transported to the hospital as a further precaution.

The public is being asked to seek alternative routes around the area of Federated Way from County Road GV and Casaloma Drive.

An update will be provided once the incident is complete. Stick with Local 5 News as we’ll bring you the latest on the active hazardous materials incident in Grand Chute.