WEDNESDAY, 09/20/2023, 3:00 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Police Department has provided an update regarding the active incident near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Commercial Street.

According to a press release, SWAT teams from the Neenah Police Department and Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to serve a search warrant around 12:15 p.m.

A male subject, known to law enforcement, was taken into custody, and there was no threat to the public. As a precaution, the Neenah Joint School District was notified prior to this incident, and area schools were put on a secure notice with additional law enforcement presence.

This incident remains under investigation at this time. No further details were provided.

WEDNESDAY, 09/20/2023, 1:42 p.m.

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Outagamie County have confirmed that there is an active incident near the downtown Neenah area.

Local 5 News confirmed with the Neenah Police Department that officers are working on an active situation, though what exactly the situation was is not known at this time.

There is a heavy police presence near the intersection of Washington Avenue and Commercial Street, and those traveling should avoid the area until further notice.

No additional details were provided.

Local 5 News is on the scene, working to learn more.