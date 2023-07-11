TUESDAY 7/11/2023 4:43 P.M.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Kaukauna have provided an update on the active situation that resulted in a person being taken into custody.

The Kaukauna Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the active incident that happened on July 11. Around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Fox Shores Drive for a reported follow-up to a possible domestic incident.

When authorities arrived, the suspect allegedly refused to get out and made threatening comments. After ‘several’ hours of talking with the suspect, they reportedly got out of the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

The department wanted to thank the residents in the area for their patience and understanding.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.

ORIGINAL: Active incident in Kaukauna, police asking residents to avoid area

TUESDAY 7/11/2023 2:09 P.M.

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Kaukauna are asking the community to avoid the area of Fox Shores Drive due to an active incident.

Police have gathered on Fox Shores Drive near downtown Kaukauna and are working toward getting the incident under control.

Details are scarce about what the active incident is or who is involved.

Stick with Local 5 News; we’ll continue to update this as we learn more.