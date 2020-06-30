Active member of the Oshkosh community marks his 103rd birthday

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) — Tuesday afternoon, a crowd gathered in Menominee Park in Oshkosh to celebrate Harold Eeichstagt.

Harold was born in 1917.

On Tuesday, he turned 103 years old.

“I like to keep going,” Harold told Local 5 at the socially distanced celebration. “Maybe that’s why I’m living this long is because I never sat down in my life, really.”

He’s managed to keep busy for all of his 103 years.

“I farmed for 40 years, I was in business for 40 years, now I work at home in my office on the stock market,” he said.

He’s also been a member of the Optimist Club for 60 years.

“He’s been real active in the club since the club started,” Jacqueline Parish, a fellow Optimist Club member said. “You’ll see things all over town that Harold has done.”

During his time as an active member of the community, Harold has managed to make big contributions.

“Like Valley Christian School, he gave them the land to build the school on,” Jacqueline told Local 5. “He put a wing on Mercy Hospital, Ascension Hospital.”

Those contributions alone aren’t why Harold is being celebrated.

“He’s a gentleman,” Jacqueline said. “He’s just easy to get along with. Every year we do something for his birthday.”

Oshkosh Mayor Lori Palmeri was also in attendance at the event.

“Harold has made so many contributions to this community and so I am very honored to be here to celebrate his 103rd birthday,” she said.

Harold’s still going strong.

He walks five miles a day and continues his involvement in the community.

He says that’s his secret.

“Keep doing something. Volunteer or work or walk or even play. But to lay around, I don’t think that’s good for you,” Harold said.