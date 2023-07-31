Updated: July 31, 2023 / 06:07 PM CDT

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was transported to a nearby hospital after a disturbance involving weapons on Monday evening at Erb Park in Appleton.

According to the Appleton Police Department, officers were sent to Erb Park for the disturbance shortly after 4:30 p.m. Lieutenant Meghan Cash with the Appleton Police Department said there was reason to believe weapons were involved.

Upon arrival, officers secured the perimeter, but several individuals ran from the disturbance.

“Our concern right now is the fact that there were so many people that ran from the area, we’re still identifying who was involved and who was just in the park,” explained Cash.

Residents near Erb Park are being asked to shelter in place while the Appleton Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

Cash continued to tell Local 5 News that the incident stemmed from a large fight, and one person was transported in an ambulance. That person’s condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this when more details are available.

