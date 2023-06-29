OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – One person has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following an officer-involved shooting in Oshkosh.

In a release from the Oshkosh Police Department, police say they responded to the Mill Street boat launch at 6:18 a.m. for reports of an intoxicated man walking around while carrying a loaded rifle.

Officers say when they found the man they confirmed that he was carrying a rifle. Attempts were made to de-escalate the situation and get the man to put down the rifle but he refused. Officers reportedly tried to then use less lethal rounds but the subject continued to hold the rifle in his hands.

The man allegedly began to raise his rifle at the officers on the scene. At that time, police stated, an officer fired his weapon and shot the suspect one time.

Officers involved in this incident were not harmed and the suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Oshkosh Police Department says there is no threat to the public and police are not looking for any other suspects.

No other details are available at this time and the incident is under investigation.

Local Five will update this story if more information is released.

Thursday, June 29, 8:33 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is reporting an ongoing police matter and is asking the public to avoid the area.

In a release, police say the area to be avoided is that of Bayshore Drive and Mill Street.

Police have not provided any details as to what the incident may be.

Local Five will update this story as information becomes available.