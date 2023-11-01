CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in northwest Wisconsin were advised of an active shooter report at an industrial plant on Wednesday afternoon, which turned out to be a false alarm.

According to the Cumberland Police Department, on November 1, shortly after 12:45 p.m., the Barron County Dispatch was advised of an active shooter alarm at 3M in Cumberland.

Most of the 3M employees reportedly evacuated from the building prior to law enforcement’s quick response to the scene. The Cumberland Elementary School, which is near the 3M building, was placed on lockdown.

Cumberland police officers arrived on the scene and immediately made entry into the building to search for an active shooter. Additional law enforcement joined on the scene and searched the building as well.

Law enforcement located several employees hiding within the building during the search and all were brought to safety. There was no threat located inside the building and it was determined to be a false alarm.

An investigation is ongoing into how the alarm was activated.

“Although this is an unsettling situation for everyone involved, it is a great learning experience and great example of teamwork,” said the Cumberland Police Department in a release.

This active shooter scare comes off the heels of one across the country in Maine that killed 18 after Robert Card stormed into a bowling alley and bar to shoot several individuals. Additionally, another mass shooting at a Colorado amusement park was hours away from being carried out before the 20-year-old gunman was found dead prior to the park opening.

No additional information was provided.