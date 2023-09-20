WESTFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – All buildings in a central Wisconsin school district were placed under lockdown on Wednesday after officials received a call of a possible active shooter.

According to a release from the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, the School District of Westfield placed all buildings under lockdown after receiving a phone call that referred to a possible active shooter at one of the schools.

Deputies took immediate action and responded to the scene quickly. They were able to determine that there was no active threat to student safety, and the lockdown was subsequently lifted.

Officials say that this appears to be a situation that has affected many school districts across the country on Wednesday, as numerous reports of schools receiving internet-based phone calls with these threats, which have been determined to be unsubstantiated.

“While this threat was a likely hoax, we understand the anxiety a situation like this can cause for our families, students, staff, and community,” said Michelle Johnson, District Administrator. “Please know that our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff.”

Johnson continued to say that the School District of Westfield takes any and all reports of potential threats seriously, and they are making every effort to maintain an environment where students and staff feel safe.

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says the threat is considered to be a swatting incident. Swatting calls are computer-generated calls that make various claims of threats but end up being a hoax. Many of the callers use spoofing apps to conceal their number and identity.

This incident remains under investigation at this time, and no additional details were provided.