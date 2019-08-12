Active shooter training takes place in Oshkosh school

OSHKOSH, Wisc. ( WFRV ) – The Oshkosh Police Department, Fire Department and the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Police Department all took part in an active shooter exercise at Carl Traeger School on the city’s southwest side.

The training exercise allowed all the participating departments along with members of the school district to test training protocols in a real time scenario.

This type of emergency training exercise is crucial to help all participating departments better prepare for emergency situations.