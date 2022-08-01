MONDAY 8/1/2022 1:07 p.m.

(WFRV) – Authorities have resolved the active situation on Niagara Lane and CTH UU is back open.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sherriff’s Office, the tactical situation on Niagara Lane is resolved. The suspect was reportedly found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. There were no other injuries.

The shelter-in-place recommendation is lifted and CTH UU is reopened to traffic. Authorities will remain on scene to continue investigating.

No additional information was provided.

Active situation near Fond du Lac, deputies ask everyone to avoid area

MONDAY 8/1/2022 11:57 a.m.

FOND DU LAC CO., Wis. (WFRV) – Local law enforcement is working to resolve an active situation that started as a domestic dispute, reports deputies.

According to the latest information from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent around 9:30 a.m. Monday to a private residence on Niagara Lane in the town of Taycheedah.

Deputies explained that a man “armed himself with a firearm” during the argument. They go on to say a woman was able to get away unharmed.

The office reports there might have been shots fired but it has not been confirmed.

Residents in the area have been notified and asked to shelter in place. Deputies said everyone is asked to avoid the area and to not attempt to go around any closed roadways until everything is cleared.

The Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Negotiation Teams are currently working on the “active tactical situation” in an attempt to peacefully resolve the situation.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, specialized units, a drone, and K9 teams are helping.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.

Original: Active situation near Fond du Lac, deputies ask everyone to avoid area

Edit: The community near the active situation in Fond du Lac County has been corrected.

MONDAY 8/1/2022 11:13 a.m.

FOND DU LAC Co., Wis. (WFRV) – There is an “active tactical situation” at a residence in Fond du Lac County and deputies are asking everyone to avoid the area.

According to the Fond du Lac Sheriff’s Office, the private residence is near Peebles, which is northeast of the city of Fond du Lac.

Local 5 will update this article when more information becomes available.