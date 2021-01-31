FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Active situation near Fox River Mall, residents asked to avoid area

SUNDAY 1/31/2021 4:15 p.m.

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are asking residents to avoid the area near the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute due to an active situation currently underway.

Grand Chute Police Department confirmed that there is an active situation near the mall and residents near the area should shelter in place and call 9-1-1 if they see anything suspicious.

No further details are available at this time, Local 5 is on the scene and will provide updates to this story as they become available.

