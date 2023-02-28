APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Not long after a routine fire drill was done at Xavier High School, authorities got a call regarding an active threat at the school.

According to Appleton Fire Department, on February 28 around 11:30 a.m., crews were sent to Xavier High School for a report of a possible active threat. The High School was reportedly doing a routine fire drill.

The Outagamie County Emergency Dispatch Center got a 911 call shortly after the fire drill started. The caller said there was an active threat in the school.

Multiple officers with the Appleton Police Department responded to the school and started clearing the building. Officials say there was no threat found.

The Appleton Police Department is still at the scene working with Xavier High School administration about any follow-through considerations.

The incident is still under investigation. There have been no safety concerns identified at this time.

No additional details were provided. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.