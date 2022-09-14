GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department along with other emergency officials will be participating in a large-scale joint training exercise near Bay Beach for several weeks.

Participants in the training, which will work as practice responses to an ‘active threat incident’ in the community, include the GBPD along with law enforcement, fire, EMS, and other emergency officials from Brown County.

Authorities say that over the next seven weeks the exercises will take part on various undisclosed weekdays, beginning the week of September 12 and will continue through the week of October 24.

Training will take place near Bay Beach Amusement Park between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Officers say that this exercise will not impact visitor access to the Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary, and are asking people to avoid interfering with the exercises.

Temporary closures on exercise days include: