‘Activities for all ages’: 12th annual Fox Cities Down Syndrome Awareness Walk happening October 2

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – With the 12th annual Fox Cities Down Syndrome Awareness Walk happening on Saturday, Oct. 2, walk organizers joined Local 5 to talk about the upcoming event.

The primary reason for the walk is to raise awareness for individuals with Down syndrome in the community and the potential they have and the goals they can reach if given the correct supports.

The second reason is to raise funds which go to different services and activities that are provided throughout the rest of the year. To date, over $99,000 has been raised so far this year.

The walk will happen on Oct. 2 and will have multiple things to do for people of all ages. Some of the activities include:

Rock climbing

Trampoline bungie jumping

Petting zoos

80+ raffles

Attendees can enjoy the activities from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and then the one-mile walk starts at 2 p.m. The walk is at Riverside Park in Neenah.

Individuals are asked to wear masks in high-traffic areas or situations where social distancing is not possible.

More information on the walk and the organization can be found on their website.