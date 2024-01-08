HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (WFRV) -Celebrate actor and Appleton native Willem Dafoe bowed down and kissed the pavement right after they unveiled the star in his honor Monday.

The Chamber of Commerce even declared it “Willem Dafoe Day” in Hollywood.

The Appleton native has appeared in 150 films and earned four Oscar nominations.

There were some noticeable cheese heads in the crowd, some with Packers gear, as Dafoe spoke at length about his Wisconsin roots.

Fellow actor Patricia Arquette called him the “Pope of Hollywood” because so many look up to him.

Kenosha, Wisconsin native and fellow actor Mark Ruffalo was also there to offer congratulations.

“As a kid growing up in Appleton, Wisconsin, believe me, I never envisioned this day getting a start on the Walk of Fame,” Dafoe told the crowd. “When I looked at the list, the little town I come from, Appleton, Wisconsin, maybe 70 thousand people. Somebody else from there has a start. Eric Weiss. Do you know who that is? Maybe you know him better by the name Harry Houdini.”

If you ever get out west and want to take a look for yourself, Dafoe’s Star is located on Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street.