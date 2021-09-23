LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Actor Tom Felton collapses during 2021 Ryder Cup held in WI

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Tom Felton, who starred in Harry Potter as Draco Malfoy, collapsed during the 2021 Ryder Cup held in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on Thursday.

According to Local 5 Meteorologist Jordan Lamers, who was present at Whistling Straits during the 2021 Ryder Cup, just after 1 p.m., Lamers witnessed Tom Felton collapse on the 18th hole, right after Team Europe won the Celebrity Ryder Cup.

When Felton collapsed to the ground, Lamers recalled watching the actor begin ‘shaking’. Felton’s teammates were reportedly the first ones on the scene and with the help of the crowd, began yelling for a medic.

Lamers says that after about 10 minutes Felton was helped up and then taken to a cart which then drove off. No further information on Felton’s condition is known at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

GBN 9/22/21 PICK EM

GBN 9/22/21 CHALLENGE OR NO CHALLENGE

GBN 9/22/21 - Lets Get Social

GBN 9/22/21 - Here comes San Fran

Green Bay Nation 9/23/21 - Packers offense has arrived

Locker Room: Keys to the game