SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) — The iconic Acuity Insurance American flag along I-43 is coming down. Thankfully, it’s only temporary.

According to CBS 58, the flag is coming down as its 400-foot flagpole gets a paint job. The 340-pound flag comes down Monday and is expected to go back up in late August.

The 70-by-140-foot flag is the largest free-flying American flag in the world. Click here to learn more about this Wisconsin icon.