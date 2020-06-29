Adam Baith remembered by family and friends

NEENHAH, Wis. (WFRV) As police continue to investigate the June 22 murder of Adam Baith, family and friends share their memories.

Meredith Ulman has known Adam for more than 20 years and is left with questions, “He didn’t deserve this. He didn’t deserve it. I just wanted to know what went down? How’d it go down like that because I just think it’s horrible.”

Claire Baith, Adam’s sister-in-law says, “He was just so young. It’s not something you expect to deal with especially with the way that it happened.”

Friends and family of Adam Baith set up a memorial at his home because they want others to know what a spirited soul Adam was and how many lives he touched

Nikki Chaganos is one of Adam’s neighbors and says, “I didn’t realize how many people knew Adam until I started the memorial and I see people come over. I just feel really bad for his family and all the people that he works with and all his other friends.”

Mildred Brooks says, “We just had a lot of fun together. He was always like a happy-go-lucky person. If you had nowhere to sleep, he would give you his house he was just that type of person.”

Friends say some pain is healed with this memorial but the family Adam Baith is left with at least one question.

Claire Baith says, “Adam really loved life and always had a smile on his face. We just want to know why.”

If you have any information, please contact the Neenah Police Department.