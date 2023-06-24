SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Introducing kids to an activity they never thought they’d be able to do.

That’s the goal of the Shawano Ski Sharks Believe and Ski Program.

On Friday afternoon, three kids with differing abilities got to participate in their adaptive ski program. It was a chance for each kid to get their first crack at the sport of water skiing.

“It was more than cool it was epic,” said one of the adaptive skiers Dalton Schmidt.

The Ski Shark’s have been doing adaptive skiing programs for about seven years now. It’s something team members said they look forward to every time.

“Being out there they have the biggest smiles and they’re always laughing,” said Jack Strachan.

The adaptive skiers use a water ski with a chair attached to it. Two members of the Ski Sharks ski alongside them to help them around the river.

The ski team purchased the special ski through community donations.

“Skiing is one of my favorite things, it’s something that I look forward to doing every year,” said Strachan. “When I get to show it to somebody who never would be able to experience it if we didn’t have a program it’s very rewarding even more than me skiing myself.”

“Showing them that it is possible is super exciting,” said ski team president Dave Passehl.

Passehl said they have adaptive skiers as part of their regular ski team. In fact, he said at a recent tournament they won most original act by having an adaptive skier pull a swivel skier around the lake.

Shawano Ski Shark officials said they usually have five to 15 kids participate in their adaptive ski programs when they host them.

“I think it’s one of the greatest things that we do on this team,” said Strachan.

The Shawano Ski Sharks have been around for about 36 years.