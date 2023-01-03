GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich, alongside other city officials, held a press conference on Tuesday to highlight the success of the ARPA Tourism Event Grant Program.

The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically impacted events and event venues in a negative way and with that in mind, the Green Bay Common Council approved $250,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to support events and the organizations and venues that host them.

“Community events are an important part of every vibrant city, including Green Bay,” said Mayor Eric Genrich. “The events supported by this program have brought thousands of people together to benefit local businesses and venues and added life and energy to the community.”

The City of Green Bay has awarded six grants totaling over $180,000, leaving over $69,000 available for additional events in 2023.

The City of Green Bay Tourism Event Grant application is available on the City of Green Bay’s website. Businesses are encouraged to apply.