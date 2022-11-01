GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Another competency exam has been granted for a Green Bay woman who is accused of murdering and dismembering a man in February.

Taylor Schabusiness appeared in court again on Tuesday, November 1. The last time the 24-year-old was in court was to change her plea to not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect early in September.

The additional report was requested by Attorney Quinn Jolly who stated that he has seen a dramatic decline in Schabusiness’ ability to understand the case since her brother passed away in July.

Jolly also mentioned that Schabusiness has been on suicide watch for approximately the last two months, making proceedings and evaluations difficult.

In a letter dated October 26, the evaluator indicated that the doctor was in the process of conducting a mental evaluation, and in a scheduled meeting with Schabusiness on October 12, there were issues with safety precautions, causing the doctor to be unable to finish the evaluation.

Similar issues again happened during a scheduled meeting on October 21.

Schabusiness is facing multiple charges, including 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse, and 3rd-Degree Sexual Assault, relating to the death of 25-year-old Shad Thyrion.

The evaluator requested more time requesting an extension to finish the report no later than November 11.

The Brown County judge said that he was satisfied that there is reason to be concerned about the competence of Schabusiness based on the information that he has been receiving.

Schabusiness was initially ruled competent to stand trial back in June.

The next competency hearing is scheduled for November 18.