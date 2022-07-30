SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – A second grass fire incident has been confirmed to have occurred in northeastern Wisconsin on Saturday.

According to the Kiel Fire Department, just after 1:30 p.m., crews responded to the 22400 block of County Road XX in the Town of Schleswig for a report of a grass fire in a ditch line near a home.

Upon arrival, officials reportedly saw about a mile-long section of ditch line on fire.

Due to the nature of the fire, crews were forced to bring additional resources to the scene. Eventually, crews were able to get the fire under control and contained.

No injuries were reported during the incident.