Adopt A Soldier-Door Co. branches out, helping local veterans in need

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A local program is broadening its horizon and supporting veterans who are in need of a helping hand.

According to a release, Adopt A Soldier-Door County originally focuses on the needs of men and women currently serving in the armed forces from Door and Kewaunee County. Now, they want to help those who have already served.

In 2008, Nancy Hutchinson says she started the group for a student at Sevastopol High School who had joined the Marines. This student was Matt Olson, a friend of one of Nancy’s children who acted like a third son.

The family says they began sending him regular “care packages” of wished-for and needed items. After this, Adopt A Soldier-Door County was born.

Now, they are providing a helping hand to veterans who have financial and medical needs and home repairs.

The program recently helped replace water and sewer lines and installed a new roof for a World War II veteran. Organizers say the family needed a little help because the veteran’s wife is disabled.

Just last month, organizers say they provided a new furnace and new siding for a disabled younger veteran with a wife and child.

  • Courtesy: founder Nancy Hutchinson, Adopt A Soldier-Door County
  • Courtesy: founder Nancy Hutchinson, Adopt A Soldier-Door County
  • Courtesy: founder Nancy Hutchinson, Adopt A Soldier-Door County
  • Courtesy: founder Nancy Hutchinson, Adopt A Soldier-Door County
  • Courtesy: founder Nancy Hutchinson, Adopt A Soldier-Door County
  • Courtesy: founder Nancy Hutchinson, Adopt A Soldier-Door County
  • Courtesy: founder Nancy Hutchinson, Adopt A Soldier-Door County
  • Courtesy: founder Nancy Hutchinson, Adopt A Soldier-Door County
  • Courtesy: founder Nancy Hutchinson, Adopt A Soldier-Door County
  • Courtesy: founder Nancy Hutchinson, Adopt A Soldier-Door County
  • Courtesy: founder Nancy Hutchinson, Adopt A Soldier-Door County
  • Courtesy: founder Nancy Hutchinson, Adopt A Soldier-Door County
  • Courtesy: founder Nancy Hutchinson, Adopt A Soldier-Door County
  • Courtesy: founder Nancy Hutchinson, Adopt A Soldier-Door County
  • Courtesy: founder Nancy Hutchinson, Adopt A Soldier-Door County
  • Courtesy: founder Nancy Hutchinson, Adopt A Soldier-Door County

If you would like to learn more and donate, you can visit the Adopt A Soldier-Door County website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

De Pere football cleans up on the field and in the stands

Locker Room: Former Packers guard Colledge serves his country

Locker Room: Packers open season against New Orleans

Locker Room: Former Packers guard Daryn Colledge serves his country

Locker Room: Keys to the Game vs. New Orleans

Timber Rattlers Walk Off HR