Adoption Fees Waived for Older Cats in July

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Animal lovers listen up! If you're looking to adopt a cat, now is the time.

For the third year in a row, a group of animal shelters in Wisconsin is launching a promotion in July to wave adoption fee for all adult cats.

The "I can't Believe It" Joint Cat Adoption aims to save the lives of more than one thousand homeless cats during the month of July.

The participating shelters include:

Coulee Region Humane Society

Elmbrook Humane Society

Humane Animal Welfare Society

Humane Society of Marathon County

Lakeshore Humane Society

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

Oconto Area Humane Society

Oshkosh Area Humane Society

Washington County Humane Society

Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus

Wisconsin Humane Society (Milwaukee, Racine, Ozaukee)