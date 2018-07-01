Adoption Fees Waived for Older Cats in July
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Animal lovers listen up! If you're looking to adopt a cat, now is the time.
For the third year in a row, a group of animal shelters in Wisconsin is launching a promotion in July to wave adoption fee for all adult cats.
The "I can't Believe It" Joint Cat Adoption aims to save the lives of more than one thousand homeless cats during the month of July.
The participating shelters include:
Coulee Region Humane Society
Elmbrook Humane Society
Humane Animal Welfare Society
Humane Society of Marathon County
Lakeshore Humane Society
Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
Oconto Area Humane Society
Oshkosh Area Humane Society
Washington County Humane Society
Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus
Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus
Wisconsin Humane Society (Milwaukee, Racine, Ozaukee)
