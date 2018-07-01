Local News

Adoption Fees Waived for Older Cats in July

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - Animal lovers listen up! If you're looking to adopt a cat, now is the time. 

For the third year in a row, a group of animal shelters in Wisconsin is launching a promotion in July to wave adoption fee for all adult cats.

The "I can't Believe It" Joint Cat Adoption aims to save the lives of more than one thousand homeless cats during the month of July. 

The participating shelters include:

Coulee Region Humane Society

Elmbrook Humane Society 

Humane Animal Welfare Society 

Humane Society of Marathon County 

Lakeshore Humane Society 

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission 

Oconto Area Humane Society

Oshkosh Area Humane Society 

Washington County Humane Society

Wisconsin Humane Society Door County Campus 

Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus 

Wisconsin Humane Society (Milwaukee, Racine, Ozaukee)

